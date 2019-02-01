To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India approves Project 75(I) submarines

1st February 2019 - 09:27 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

RSS

India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) announced on 31 January that it had approved a programme to build six diesel-electric submarines under Project 75(I), with more than INR400 billion ($5.68 billion) set aside for the purpose.

The submarines ‘to bolster the Indian Navy’s [IN] underwater force levels’ will be built under the strategic partnership model of Defence Procurement Process 2016. This means they will be constructed in India but with close technical cooperation from a foreign manufacturer.

These submarines will feature air-independent propulsion (AIP) to enable longer submerged endurance.

Shephard understands that four companies are offering designs for this Project 75(I)

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

