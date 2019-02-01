India approves Project 75(I) submarines

India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) announced on 31 January that it had approved a programme to build six diesel-electric submarines under Project 75(I), with more than INR400 billion ($5.68 billion) set aside for the purpose.

The submarines ‘to bolster the Indian Navy’s [IN] underwater force levels’ will be built under the strategic partnership model of Defence Procurement Process 2016. This means they will be constructed in India but with close technical cooperation from a foreign manufacturer.

These submarines will feature air-independent propulsion (AIP) to enable longer submerged endurance.

Shephard understands that four companies are offering designs for this Project 75(I)