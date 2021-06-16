To Russia with love: India returns SSN

INS Chakra, a Russian nuclear-powered attack submarine leased by the Indian Navy (IN) for the past ten years, was spotted sailing east on the surface past Singapore on 4 June. It is presumed it was on its return voyage to Russia after its leasing period expired.

The boat, crewed by Indian submariners, was accompanied by the Russian Navy Udaloy-class destroyer Admiral Tributs on its way to Vladivostok.

Given that the IN took delivery of the submarine in a ten-year lease on 30 December 2011, it seems that it was returning to Russia from its Visakhapatnam base some six months early ...