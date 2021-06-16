To Russia with love: India returns SSN

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
INS Chakra, a Russian nuclear-powered attack submarine leased by the Indian Navy (IN) for the past ten years, was spotted sailing east on the surface past Singapore on 4 June. It is presumed it was on its return voyage to Russia after its leasing period expired.
The boat, crewed by Indian submariners, was accompanied by the Russian Navy Udaloy-class destroyer Admiral Tributs on its way to Vladivostok.
Given that the IN took delivery of the submarine in a ten-year lease on 30 December 2011, it seems that it was returning to Russia from its Visakhapatnam base some six months early ...
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.