IMDEX 2023: Two more Shaldag Mk V interceptors arrive in the Philippines

The two further craft bring the total shipped to the Philippines to four, with nine vessels total on contract.

The craft were shipped to the Philippines onboard the cargo ship MV Mick and will be moved to Cavite for testing and crew training.

Once commissioned, the vessels BRP Gener Tinangag (PG-903) and BRP Domingo Deluana (PG-905) will join the first two hulls, BRP Nestor Acero (PG-901) and BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG-902) in Philippine service.

The Philippine Navy will use the boats to secure maritime choke points, ensure sea lines of communication and patrol littoral waters.

Under the existing programme, six boats are being built in Haifa, Israel, with the final three to be made in Cavite.

Speaking to Shephard ahead of IMDEX, Israel Shipyards' marketing VP Oded Breier said the next Shaldags for the Philippines would likely be delivered to the Philippines in October, with more vessels to follow next year.

The Haifa yard is producing the vessels at a rate roughly of one every four months.

The Philippines has expressed an ambition to acquire a more extensive fleet.

Title Shaldag Mk II Shaldag MK V Shaldag Mk III/IV Categories Vessels Vessels Vessels Subcategories Fast attack/patrol craft and interceptors Fast attack/patrol craft and interceptors Fast attack/patrol craft and interceptors Suppliers Israel Shipyards Israel Shipyards Israel Shipyards Region MIDDLE EAST MIDDLE EAST, ASIA MIDDLE EAST Manufacturer Country ISRAEL ISRAEL, PHILIPPINES ISRAEL Total Ordered 14 20 3 Total Delivered 11 9 3 Unit Cost (US$) 12000000.00 14000000.00 U First Delivery Date U 2014 U Out Of Service Date 2030 U U Status In production In production In production Length 1 (overall) 24.8m 31.2m 26.7m Width 1 (overall) 6m 6.4m 6m Depth 2 (draft) 1.15m 1.25m 1.2m Weight 1 (overall) 58t 95t 64t Speed 1 (maximum) 45kt 40kt 43kt Range 1 (overall travel) 1,203.8km 1,852km 1,296.4km Crew 12 14 12

Four of the craft will carry Spike NLOS missiles, and five will carry Typhoon Mk-30C RWS, all supplied by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The upgraded Typhoon Mk30-C carries a 30mm cannon, allowing it to fire airburst ammunition, giving it anti-air capabilities.

Spike NLOS can convert patrol boats and OPVs into missile boats, improving lethality. The passive missile uses an E0/IR seeker to compare targets against a threat library.

The first pair of Shaldag MK V fast attack craft for the Philippine Navy arrived in Manila aboard a cargo ship from Haifa, Israel, in late August 2022.

At the time, Philippine Navy VAdm Adeluis Bordado, said: ‘As we are all aware, the Philippine geographic configuration is characterised by its proximity to regional major sea lanes and contested waters in its complex archipelagic and porous nature.

‘This archipelagic nature of the country presents both opportunities and challenges to our maritime security.’

Israel, Azerbaijan and Senegal are other customers for the Haifa-developed FAIC.

Israel Shipyards claims that the boat can reach a speed of 40kt from a standing start in one minute and turn within a diameter of 150m at the same speed.

The Shaldag Mk V is an advanced variant of the Shaldag Mk II and Shaldag Mk III/IV in both performance and physical attributes.

The vessels have a deep-V hull and welded marine aluminium alloy superstructure for low resistance and superior sea-keeping characteristics.

Breier said that off the back of the Philippine work, the company had seen more interest in the platform from other potential customers.