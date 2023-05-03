To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IMDEX 2023: Two more Shaldag Mk V interceptors arrive in the Philippines

3rd May 2023 - 00:40 GMT | by Harry Lye in Changi

The two Shaldag Mk V craft arrived in the Philippines by cargo ship. (Photo: Philippine Navy)

In April, two more Israel Shipyards-built Shaldag Mk V fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) arrived in the Philippines.

The two further craft bring the total shipped to the Philippines to four, with nine vessels total on contract.

The craft were shipped to the Philippines onboard the cargo ship MV Mick and will be moved to Cavite for testing and crew training.

Once commissioned, the vessels BRP Gener Tinangag (PG-903) and BRP Domingo Deluana (PG-905) will join the first two hulls, BRP Nestor Acero (PG-901) and BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG-902) in Philippine service.

The Philippine Navy will use the boats to secure maritime choke points, ensure sea lines of communication and patrol littoral waters.

Under the existing programme, six boats are being built in Haifa, Israel, with the final three to be made in Cavite.

Speaking to Shephard ahead of IMDEX, Israel Shipyards' marketing VP Oded Breier said the next Shaldags for the Philippines would likely be delivered to the Philippines in October, with more vessels to follow next year.

The Haifa yard is producing the vessels at a rate roughly of one every four months.

The Philippines has expressed an ambition to acquire a more extensive fleet.

Shaldag Mk IIShaldag MK VShaldag Mk III/IV
TitleShaldag Mk IIShaldag MK VShaldag Mk III/IV
CategoriesVesselsVesselsVessels
SubcategoriesFast attack/patrol craft and interceptorsFast attack/patrol craft and interceptorsFast attack/patrol craft and interceptors
SuppliersIsrael ShipyardsIsrael ShipyardsIsrael Shipyards
RegionMIDDLE EASTMIDDLE EAST, ASIAMIDDLE EAST
Manufacturer CountryISRAELISRAEL, PHILIPPINESISRAEL
Total Ordered14203
Total Delivered1193
Unit Cost (US$)12000000.0014000000.00U
First Delivery DateU2014U
Out Of Service Date2030UU
StatusIn productionIn productionIn production
Length 1 (overall)24.8m31.2m26.7m
Width 1 (overall)6m6.4m6m
Depth 2 (draft)1.15m1.25m1.2m
Weight 1 (overall)58t95t64t
Speed 1 (maximum)45kt40kt43kt
Range 1 (overall travel)1,203.8km1,852km1,296.4km
Crew121412

Four of the craft will carry Spike NLOS missiles, and five will carry Typhoon Mk-30C RWS, all supplied by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The upgraded Typhoon Mk30-C carries a 30mm cannon, allowing it to fire airburst ammunition, giving it anti-air capabilities.

Spike NLOS can convert patrol boats and OPVs into missile boats, improving lethality. The passive missile uses an E0/IR seeker to compare targets against a threat library.

The first pair of Shaldag MK V fast attack craft for the Philippine Navy arrived in Manila aboard a cargo ship from Haifa, Israel, in late August 2022.

At the time, Philippine Navy VAdm Adeluis Bordado, said: ‘As we are all aware, the Philippine geographic configuration is characterised by its proximity to regional major sea lanes and contested waters in its complex archipelagic and porous nature.

‘This archipelagic nature of the country presents both opportunities and challenges to our maritime security.’

Israel, Azerbaijan and Senegal are other customers for the Haifa-developed FAIC.

Israel Shipyards claims that the boat can reach a speed of 40kt from a standing start in one minute and turn within a diameter of 150m at the same speed.

The Shaldag Mk V is an advanced variant of the Shaldag Mk II and Shaldag Mk III/IV in both performance and physical attributes.

The vessels have a deep-V hull and welded marine aluminium alloy superstructure for low resistance and superior sea-keeping characteristics.

Breier said that off the back of the Philippine work, the company had seen more interest in the platform from other potential customers.

