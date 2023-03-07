Kongsberg provides propulsion for Philippine patrol vessels
Kongsberg, on 7 March, announced the sale of six sets of Controllable Pitch Propeller systems to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for installation on six new Philippine Navy OPVs.
Each set comprises twin Kongsberg Kamewa Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) 86 A/5 D-B systems, shaft lines, hydraulic power units, local operating panels, and accessories.
Kongsberg will deliver the first ship set in August 2024.
Related Articles
New HHI-built corvettes for Philippines to include Israeli AESA radar
Kongsberg tapped to provide propulsion solution for Italy's new sub rescue ship
Philippines approves light transport aircraft buy
Kongsberg Maritime propulsion and engine sales SVP Ottar Ristesund said: ‘Our propulsion equipment is vital to the performance of these sophisticated new vessels for the Philippine Navy,
‘We are proud to secure this important order for Kongsberg Maritime – it showcases our good and strong collaboration with our clients.’
The propulsion system will enable the 2450t OPVs to travel at a maximum speed of 22kts and cruise at 15kts with a range of 5,500nmi.
Kongsberg Maritime Korea senior sales manager Kyung-Hoon Lee said good cooperation with HHI helped secure the deal.
Manila signed a KRW744.9 billion ($579.2 million) contract for the six ships on 27 June 2022. HHI is building all six vessels in South Korea.
More from Naval Warfare
-
DriX USV to take part in Middle East naval exercise
IMX 23 is set to be one of the largest uncrewed naval exercises conducted in the Middle East this year.
-
Second LPD on the table in Algeria-Italy shipbuilding deal
Algeria could get a second Landing Platform Dock (LPD) under a shipbuilding cooperation agreement being developed by Rome and Algiers.
-
Indian Navy explores weaponised USV swarms
The Indian Navy is looking into how it might utilise USV swarms, and is working in conjunction with a local company.