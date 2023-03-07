To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kongsberg provides propulsion for Philippine patrol vessels

7th March 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

A rendering of the OPVs HHI is building for the Philippine Navy. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Kongsberg will supply six sets of Controllable Pitch Propeller systems to Hyundai Heavy Industries for Philippine Navy OPVs.

Kongsberg, on 7 March, announced the sale of six sets of Controllable Pitch Propeller systems to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for installation on six new Philippine Navy OPVs.

Each set comprises twin Kongsberg Kamewa Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) 86 A/5 D-B systems, shaft lines, hydraulic power units, local operating panels, and accessories.

Kongsberg will deliver the first ship set in August 2024.

Related Articles

New HHI-built corvettes for Philippines to include Israeli AESA radar

Kongsberg tapped to provide propulsion solution for Italy's new sub rescue ship

Philippines approves light transport aircraft buy

Kongsberg Maritime propulsion and engine sales SVP Ottar Ristesund said: ‘Our propulsion equipment is vital to the performance of these sophisticated new vessels for the Philippine Navy,

‘We are proud to secure this important order for Kongsberg Maritime – it showcases our good and strong collaboration with our clients.’

The propulsion system will enable the 2450t OPVs to travel at a maximum speed of 22kts and cruise at 15kts with a range of 5,500nmi.

Kongsberg Maritime Korea senior sales manager Kyung-Hoon Lee said good cooperation with HHI helped secure the deal.

Manila signed a KRW744.9 billion ($579.2 million) contract for the six ships on 27 June 2022. HHI is building all six vessels in South Korea.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us