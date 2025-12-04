How will the Canadian Coast Guard’s transfer to the DND umbrella affect its capabilities?
The transition of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to the Department of National Defence (DND) is expected to influence many of the service’s current and future capabilities.
Officials of the CCG have already confirmed that the branch will prioritise improving its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), uncrewed and Arctic capabilities, in addition to pursuing solutions to increase interoperability with the DND and its services, especially the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).
“The Canadian Coast Guard stands at an inflexion point in its history, especially in relation to how we contribute to Canada’s sovereignty
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Is South Korea finally being taken seriously for Western submarine programmes?
South Korean shipbuilders are beginning to make their mark beyond Asia, competing for major North American and European submarine programmes and becoming serious contenders on a global scale.
-
AUKUS Pillar 2 could narrow focus to “four key areas” says UK official
Few concrete ideas have emerged so far on which “advanced capabilities” will be brought forward under Pillar 2 of the AUKUS partnership, but the Pentagon’s review of the programme could bring more clarity.
-
Sweden’s decision on four new warships inches closer as it eyes UK, France and Spain
Sweden decided last year that it wanted a significantly larger warship for its Luleå Class programme than originally planned, with three likely contenders that could potentially deliver within the country’s tight schedule.