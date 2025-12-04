To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • How will the Canadian Coast Guard’s transfer to the DND umbrella affect its capabilities?

How will the Canadian Coast Guard’s transfer to the DND umbrella affect its capabilities?

4th December 2025 - 12:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

CCG Henry Larsen icebreaker. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard)

By joining the defence department, the coast guard will need to acquire new solutions and adapt its in-service capabilities to ensure interoperability with the Canadian Armed Forces.

The transition of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to the Department of National Defence (DND) is expected to influence many of the service’s current and future capabilities.

Officials of the CCG have already confirmed that the branch will prioritise improving its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), uncrewed and Arctic capabilities, in addition to pursuing solutions to increase interoperability with the DND and its services, especially the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).

“The Canadian Coast Guard stands at an inflexion point in its history, especially in relation to how we contribute to Canada’s sovereignty

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us