How will the Canadian Coast Guard’s transfer to the DND umbrella affect its capabilities?

The transition of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to the Department of National Defence (DND) is expected to influence many of the service’s current and future capabilities.

Officials of the CCG have already confirmed that the branch will prioritise improving its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), uncrewed and Arctic capabilities, in addition to pursuing solutions to increase interoperability with the DND and its services, especially the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).

“The Canadian Coast Guard stands at an inflexion point in its history, especially in relation to how we contribute to Canada’s sovereignty