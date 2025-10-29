To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • First Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker is "on track" for keel laying in late 2026

First Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker is "on track" for keel laying in late 2026

29th October 2025 - 11:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A composite of the CCGS Arpatuuq Icebreaker. (Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

CCGS Arpatuuq construction is in the block manufacturing phase. Once built, it will be the largest vessel in the Coast Guard’s inventory.

Seaspan Shipyards has been progressing with the construction of the first Polar Icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard, CCGS Arpatuuq. An official spokesperson for the company told Shephard that the supplier anticipates reaching the ship’s keel laying next year.

“It [vessel building] is still relatively early-on, we are currently in the block manufacturing phase,” the official said. “The next major milestone for the Polar Icebreaker will be the ship’s keel laying. This is currently on track to be achieved in late 2026.”

The Polar Class 2 platform will be the first heavy cold-weather vessel entirely built in Canada and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us