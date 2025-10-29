First Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker is "on track" for keel laying in late 2026

Seaspan Shipyards has been progressing with the construction of the first Polar Icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard, CCGS Arpatuuq. An official spokesperson for the company told Shephard that the supplier anticipates reaching the ship’s keel laying next year.

“It [vessel building] is still relatively early-on, we are currently in the block manufacturing phase,” the official said. “The next major milestone for the Polar Icebreaker will be the ship’s keel laying. This is currently on track to be achieved in late 2026.”

The Polar Class 2 platform will be the first heavy cold-weather vessel entirely built in Canada and