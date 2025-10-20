To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Royal Canadian Navy’s SEA Torpedo Launcher Systems to enter production in Ottawa in November

Royal Canadian Navy’s SEA Torpedo Launcher Systems to enter production in Ottawa in November

20th October 2025 - 14:46 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Production of the SEA Torpedo Launch Systems is set to accelerate. (Photo: SEA Canada)

The article acceptance testing for the TLS is scheduled for the end of 2026.

SEA Canada, a subsidiary of British supplier SEA [Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd] and part of the Cohort plc Group, will soon start producing its lightweight Torpedo Launch Systems (TLS) for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). Speaking to Shephard, SEA Canada general manager Keith Cunnane revealed the first TLS components will be manufactured in the next month.

“From the end of November, we will slowly ramp up production. Then ramp it up very quickly in Q1 and Q2 next year,” Cunnane said. “We are contracted to do the first article acceptance test for our first Torpedo Launch System at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us