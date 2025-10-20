Royal Canadian Navy’s SEA Torpedo Launcher Systems to enter production in Ottawa in November
SEA Canada, a subsidiary of British supplier SEA [Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd] and part of the Cohort plc Group, will soon start producing its lightweight Torpedo Launch Systems (TLS) for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). Speaking to Shephard, SEA Canada general manager Keith Cunnane revealed the first TLS components will be manufactured in the next month.
“From the end of November, we will slowly ramp up production. Then ramp it up very quickly in Q1 and Q2 next year,” Cunnane said. “We are contracted to do the first article acceptance test for our first Torpedo Launch System at
