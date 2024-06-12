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How PT PAL’s leading role in Indonesia’s disjointed naval modernisation is evolving

12th June 2024 - 16:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

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A Scorpene Evolved Full LiB submarine similar to the boat being procured by Indonesia. (Photo: Naval Group)

The Indonesian Navy has turned to French and Norwegian technology to strengthen its domestic ship building capabilities and modernise its disparate fleet.

Supported by smaller domestic shipyards, state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL has been providing critical support to the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), guardian of the world’s largest archipelagic waters. It currently has vessels under construction and other new vessels waiting in the wings, while the navy has continued to field a disparate fleet with little commonality between designs.

On 5 June, PT PAL’s Surabaya shipyard cut first steel on the second Red White Frigate, based on the Iver Huitfeldt-class but utilising Babcock International’s Arrowhead 140 design. These will become the largest surface combatants PT PAL has ever built.

The contract for the pair

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Gordon Arthur

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Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

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