How PT PAL’s leading role in Indonesia’s disjointed naval modernisation is evolving
Supported by smaller domestic shipyards, state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL has been providing critical support to the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), guardian of the world’s largest archipelagic waters. It currently has vessels under construction and other new vessels waiting in the wings, while the navy has continued to field a disparate fleet with little commonality between designs.
On 5 June, PT PAL’s Surabaya shipyard cut first steel on the second Red White Frigate, based on the Iver Huitfeldt-class but utilising Babcock International’s Arrowhead 140 design. These will become the largest surface combatants PT PAL has ever built.
The contract for the pair
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