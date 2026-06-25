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Germany sinks F126 frigate programme in favour of cheaper MEKO A-200

25th June 2026 - 10:45 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

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The F126 programme led by Damen was scrapped after delays and rising costs. (Photo: Damen)

On 24 June 2026, the German Ministry of Defence announced it was cancelling the F126 frigate programme in favour of procuring eight MEKO A-200 DEU frigates.

Berlin has finally come to a decision on the long-delayed F126 frigate programme. On 24 June, it decided to cancel the anti-submarine warfare frigate programme, citing the significant delays and constantly rising costs as the main reasons for the decision. The German Ministry of Defence (BMVg) has said will now put forward a proposal to acquire eight MEKO A-200 DEU multi-purpose frigates as an alternative.

The Bundeswehr estimates that the procurement cost for the first four vessels will be €6.3 billion (US$7.15 billion), with an option for a further four, expected to be exercised at the end of 2026, costing slightly

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William Lupton

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William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

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