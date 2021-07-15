HNLSM Snellius returns to service

Escribano Sentinel RWS pass Peruvian Navy acceptance tests
Spain's Escribano has equipped Peru's maritime patrol vessels with its Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS.
Damen Shipyards Den Helder has completed maintenance and modernisation work on HNLSM Snellius.
This modernisation programme functioned as Snellius’ midlife upgrade.
The hydrographic survey vessel required a complex and diverse scope of work, which has taken almost a year to complete.
The Defence Material Organisation of the Dutch Ministry of Defence and the Directorate for Material Conservation were responsible for the major maintenance work.
They commissioned the shipyard in Den Helder to carry out the midlife update and the necessary multi-annual maintenance simultaneously.
The assignment was carried out in close collaboration with numerous partners from the Durch maritime industry, such as Nevesbu, Wartsila, Braspenning, Eekels, RH Marine, Bakker Sliedrecht and Kongsberg.
Many of the platforms and systems were replaced or overhauled during the project. Some works were also carried out to prepare the fifteen-year-old vessel for the second half of its lifecycle.
Following the completion of the work, the vessel underwent an extensive test period and is now ready to perform hydrographic work for the RNLS.
HNLSM Snellius will return to its duty mapping the seabed, particularly in the North Sea and the Caribbean.
Spain's Escribano has equipped Peru's maritime patrol vessels with its Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS.
Atlas Elektronik (AEUK) will deliver the Passenger Transfer Boats (PTBs) to the RN for use with the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.
Naval Group has been assigned a leading role in the USSPS project, which aims to create an unmanned miniaturised oil rig technology-based platform capable of persistent maritime surveillance.
RN Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond has detached from the UK's Carrier Strike Group due to 'technical issues', adding to a long history of the class's mechanical problems.
The keel for Germany’s ninth Braunschweig-class K130 corvette has been laid during a pared-back ceremony at Lürssen’s Peene shipyard.
According to Italian media sources, Morocco is reportedly negotiating to acquire two FREMM frigates from Italy.