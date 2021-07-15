HNLSM Snellius returns to service

The delivery of HNLMS Snellius, HNLMS Pelikaan, HNLMS Luymes brings to a successful conclusion a series a large-scale mid-life upgrade projects. (Photo: Damen Shipyards)

Damen Shipyards has returned the HNLMS Snellius to the Royal Netherlands Navy following a successful modernisation programme.

This modernisation programme functioned as Snellius’ midlife upgrade.

The hydrographic survey vessel required a complex and diverse scope of work, which has taken almost a year to complete.

The Defence Material Organisation of the Dutch Ministry of Defence and the Directorate for Material Conservation were responsible for the major maintenance work.

They commissioned the shipyard in Den Helder to carry out the midlife update and the necessary multi-annual maintenance simultaneously.

The assignment was carried out in close collaboration with numerous partners from the Durch maritime industry, such as Nevesbu, Wartsila, Braspenning, Eekels, RH Marine, Bakker Sliedrecht and Kongsberg.

Many of the platforms and systems were replaced or overhauled during the project. Some works were also carried out to prepare the fifteen-year-old vessel for the second half of its lifecycle.

Following the completion of the work, the vessel underwent an extensive test period and is now ready to perform hydrographic work for the RNLS.

HNLSM Snellius will return to its duty mapping the seabed, particularly in the North Sea and the Caribbean.