RNLN combat support ship to receive fully integrated comms system

Rohde & Schwarz has signed a contract with Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS) for the delivery and installation of communication systems on the new Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) combat support ship (CSS) Den Helder.

Rohde & Schwarz Benelux will supply a fully integrated internal and external communications system, including R&S M3SR software-defined radios (R&S Series4100 HF and R&S Series4400 VHF/UHF).

The equipment is based on proven technology and is standardised to provide commonality across the RNLN fleet, Rohde & Schwarz stated on 29 July.

Delivery of Den Helder to the RNLN is scheduled for the Q2 2024.

Arjan Risseeuw, CSS project director at DSNS, noted: ‘We have collaborated with [Rohde & Schwarz] before, on the Joint Support Ship HNLMS Karel Doorman, for which the [Netherlands] Defence Materiel Organisation acted as intermediary for the Rohde & Schwarz equipment it purchased.’

