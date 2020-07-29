Digital Battlespace
RNLN combat support ship to receive fully integrated comms system
Rohde & Schwarz has signed a contract with Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS) for the delivery and installation of communication systems on the new Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) combat support ship (CSS) Den Helder.
Rohde & Schwarz Benelux will supply a fully integrated internal and external communications system, including R&S M3SR software-defined radios (R&S Series4100 HF and R&S Series4400 VHF/UHF).
The equipment is based on proven technology and is standardised to provide commonality across the RNLN fleet, Rohde & Schwarz stated on 29 July.
Delivery of Den Helder to the RNLN is scheduled for the Q2 2024.
Arjan Risseeuw, CSS project director at DSNS, noted: ‘We have collaborated with [Rohde & Schwarz] before, on the Joint Support Ship HNLMS Karel Doorman, for which the [Netherlands] Defence Materiel Organisation acted as intermediary for the Rohde & Schwarz equipment it purchased.’
Rohde & Schwarz Benelux is also ...
