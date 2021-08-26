First steel cut for future aircraft carrier Doris Miller

Reshef steps closer to production
An agreement on the Reshef-class detailed design phase brings the ship one step closer to production.
On 25 August, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) hosted the ceremonial cutting of the first steel for the future Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, Doris Miller.
Doris Miller’s keel will be laid in 2026, and the ship delivered to the USN in 2032. HII’s Newport News site is currently performing early manufacturing of the vessel.
Thomas Bledsoe, great-nephew of the ship’s namesake, gave the order to cut the steel. Officials, shipbuilders and relatives of Doris Miller then signed the first plate.
The ship’s namesake earned the Navy Cross for heroic actions while serving aboard USS West Virginia during the attack on Pearl Harbour.
Doris Miller is the second ship of a two-carrier contract awarded to HII in January 2019 for the design and construction of two Ford-class vessels.
The Ford-class carrier features software-controlled electromagnetic catapults and weapons elevators and requires twice the electrical capacity of the preceding Nimitz-class.
Earlier this month, HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.
More than 80% of the total work on the John F. Kennedy has been completed; delivery to the USN is scheduled for 2024.
An agreement on the Reshef-class detailed design phase brings the ship one step closer to production.
The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will embark four F-35Bs in September, paving the way for future front-line operations.
Once thought to be further down the priority list, the Indian Navy is once again relaunching efforts for LPDs and MCMVs.
Italian-shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun sea trials of Italy's Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Trieste, the bulk of which should be concluded by the end of this year.
ASFAT's design concept envisages an extensive armament and sensor package that could be fitted to OPVs to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario,
New features are designed to offer military functionality at a lower cost than traditional naval systems.