Gerald R. Ford’s shock trials reach an explosive end

RN assesses options for next surface-to-surface weapon
The UK RN is scoping out options for its next surface-to-surface guided weapons system but it has yet to move forward with plans for an interim Harpoon anti-ship missile replacement.
USN aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has conducted a third and final explosive event, bringing an end to the ship’s Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST).
The USN uses shock trials to validate the ability of a ship to sustain operations during simulated combat with live ordnance.
During the tests, Ford endured the impact of three 40,000lb detonations at distances sequentially closer to the ship.
USN future aircraft carrier programme office manager CAPT Brian Metcalf said: ‘The Navy designed the Ford-class carrier using advanced computer modelling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure the ships are hardened to withstand harsh battle conditions,’
Metcalf added that the demonstrations proved to the crew that the carrier would sustain significant shock and operate in ‘extreme conditions’.
Ford will now begin six months of Planned Incremental Availability in the US’ Tidewater region.
Personnel will conduct detailed assessments of any damage caused during the shock trials ahead of the vessel’s deployment in 2022.
FSSTs are conducted to a precise operating schedule and feature strong requirements on mitigating environmental impacts, including the known migration patterns of marine life.
The UK RN is scoping out options for its next surface-to-surface guided weapons system but it has yet to move forward with plans for an interim Harpoon anti-ship missile replacement.
Joint procurement of anti-ship missiles has fallen flat, but a recent demonstration illustrates how keen Estonia is to overhaul its coastal defence systems.
HII will support USN aircraft carriers and west coast surface ships, using a 'find, fix and train’ model.
Solution from Californian companies blends unmanned naval and aerial capabilities
New features and overlays to WECDIS are designed to improve mission effectiveness
Poland will choose between designs from Navantia, Babcock and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in 2022.