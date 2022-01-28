Ford-class carriers still struggle to hit design targets, says DOT&E

Ulaq test-fires 12.7mm RWS
The armed Ulaq USV will be used for base and port defence and reconnaissance and patrol missions.
The results of a Full-Ship Shock Trial for the USN aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) revealed 'several' design shortfalls, according to the FY2021 annual report from the Director Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E) in the DoD.
The report notes that issues arising from the FSST were not previously discovered by modelling and simulation or component-level testing, adding that addressing the shortfalls could improve the Ford-class carriers' survivability against underwater threats.
The DOT&E report said that while shock trial data analysis is still ongoing, the USN had already identified several survivability improvements.
The USN conducted an FSST on USS Gerald R.
China will give two submarines to Thailand so it can train more effectively as it awaits the delivery of its first new boat.
Indonesia has joined the queue to receive a decommissioned corvette from South Korea.
Next-generation German Navy frigates will feature subsystems from Rolls-Royce Power Systems.
The presence of an elongated sail on concept artwork and the high price tag of the submarines has prompted questions about the capabilities of new boats ordered by Israel from Germany.