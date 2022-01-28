To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ford-class carriers still struggle to hit design targets, says DOT&E

28th January 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed the second of three scheduled explosive events for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST) on 16 July 2021. (Photo: USN)

The latest annual report from the weapons testing authority in the DoD highlighted new design shortfalls in Ford-class aircraft carriers. The EMALS, arrestor gear, weapons elevators, and dual-band radar are not hitting reliability targets.

The results of a Full-Ship Shock Trial for the USN aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) revealed 'several' design shortfalls, according to the FY2021 annual report from the Director Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E) in the DoD.

The report notes that issues arising from the FSST were not previously discovered by modelling and simulation or component-level testing, adding that addressing the shortfalls could improve the Ford-class carriers' survivability against underwater threats.

The DOT&E report said that while shock trial data analysis is still ongoing, the USN had already identified several survivability improvements.

The USN conducted an FSST on USS Gerald R.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us