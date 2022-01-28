Ford-class carriers still struggle to hit design targets, says DOT&E

The results of a Full-Ship Shock Trial for the USN aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) revealed 'several' design shortfalls, according to the FY2021 annual report from the Director Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E) in the DoD.

The report notes that issues arising from the FSST were not previously discovered by modelling and simulation or component-level testing, adding that addressing the shortfalls could improve the Ford-class carriers' survivability against underwater threats.

The DOT&E report said that while shock trial data analysis is still ongoing, the USN had already identified several survivability improvements.

The USN conducted an FSST on USS Gerald R.