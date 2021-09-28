To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Greece strengthens French connection through frigate deal

28th September 2021 - 12:17 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Rendering of a Greek FDI frigate. (Photo: Naval Group)

Under the deal, Greece is expected to receive three ships by 2026.

Greece has signed an agreement with France for three Naval Group Frégates de Defense et d'Intervention (FDI) vessels and a potential fourth frigate.

The deal, part of a broader 'strategic partnership', seemingly ends an international competition to fill the Hellenic Navy's frigate requirement that saw bids from Italy (Fincantieri), the Netherlands (Damen), the UK (Babcock) and the US (Lockheed Martin).

Under the €3 billion ($3.51 billion) deal, the three Greek FDI frigates will be built by Naval Group at its Lorient shipyard in France.

On 28 September, Greek Defence Minister Nikólaos Panayotópoulos, Naval …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users