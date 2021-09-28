Greece strengthens French connection through frigate deal

Rohde & Schwarz to equip German frigates with R&S Kora
Rohde and Schwarz have been selected to provide its R&S Kora system for new German F126 frigates.
Greece has signed an agreement with France for three Naval Group Frégates de Defense et d'Intervention (FDI) vessels and a potential fourth frigate.
The deal, part of a broader 'strategic partnership', seemingly ends an international competition to fill the Hellenic Navy's frigate requirement that saw bids from Italy (Fincantieri), the Netherlands (Damen), the UK (Babcock) and the US (Lockheed Martin).
Under the €3 billion ($3.51 billion) deal, the three Greek FDI frigates will be built by Naval Group at its Lorient shipyard in France.
On 28 September, Greek Defence Minister Nikólaos Panayotópoulos, Naval …
Germany requires MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack recertification spares for RAM Block 2.
Modifications to one of the RN's Bay-class support ships were first announced in March 2021 in the Defence Command Paper.
With its Emergency Medical Ship design, Austal claims to have hit the sweet spot between cost and capability.
The Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon is already installed on the RN's Daring-class Type 45 destroyers — but the company has broader ambitions.
Cutting steel on the future HMS Venturer marks the official start of the Type 31 build programme.