Navantia pitches 64-cell F110 frigate and sets out plans for 75m autonomous vessel
Navantia chose a pointed message for Euronaval 2026 in Paris: its F110 frigate programme is running ahead of schedule, and the company wants allied navies to take note.
The Spanish shipbuilder launched F112 Roger de Lauria, the second of five F110 frigates for the Spanish Navy, on 27 October 2026, which it said was four months ahead of schedule. Its presentations at the show then widened the pitch to a missile-defence variant, the F110 Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) and a 75m uncrewed vessel, the Large Autonomous Surface Vessel (LASV75).
The sessions suggested a specific target customer: NATO
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