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‘Now Europe is a market’: Fincantieri sees new opportunities closer to home

12th November 2026 - 10:02 GMT | by Harry McNeil in Paris, France

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Visitors gather at the Fincantieri stand during Euronaval 2026 ahead of the unveiling of the company’s new MMMV concept. (Photo: author)

Fincantieri naval vessels chief Eugenio Santagata spoke to Shephard about opportunities and how they sit within a portfolio backed by a “strong backlog”, as Euronaval 2026 unfolded.

Euronaval 2026 in Paris was a busy week for Fincantieri. The Italian shipbuilder announced five agreements during the show, including a consortium agreement for the second phase of the European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme. It also unveiled a new ship, the Multi-Mission Modular Vessel (MMMV).

Eugenio Santagata, general manager of Fincantieri’s naval vessels division, had every reason to be pressed for time.

What emerged was a statement of position. Santagata was measured and unhurried, and declined to nominate a single must-win competition, preferring to describe a company that believes it has already arrived. Europe, he said, is no

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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