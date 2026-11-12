‘Now Europe is a market’: Fincantieri sees new opportunities closer to home

Euronaval 2026 in Paris was a busy week for Fincantieri. The Italian shipbuilder announced five agreements during the show, including a consortium agreement for the second phase of the European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme. It also unveiled a new ship, the Multi-Mission Modular Vessel (MMMV).

Eugenio Santagata, general manager of Fincantieri’s naval vessels division, had every reason to be pressed for time.

What emerged was a statement of position. Santagata was measured and unhurried, and declined to nominate a single must-win competition, preferring to describe a company that believes it has already arrived. Europe, he said, is no