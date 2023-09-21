General Dynamics Electric Boat wins Virginia-class submarine supply contract
The Virginia-class SSNs are fitted with the latest sensors and weapons, giving them an exceptional capability for sea control, land attack, electronic warfare and special operations. Around 48 submarines are planned, with a total of 38 currently ordered. Twenty-one have been delivered in multiple blocks and are built by both GDEB and HII.
In late October 2021, Shephard reported that GDEB had been awarded a $269 million contract modification by the US DoD for the continued design, development and lead-year support activities associated with the submarines.
In March 2021 GDEB received a $2.42 billion contract modification to build a tenth Block V Virginia-class for the USN with a planned completion date of February 2030.
As contracts roll in for both companies, the programme rolls on with GDEB laying the keel for the 32nd of class, USS Tang, on 17 August and HII Newport News Shipbuilding laying the keel for 29th of class, USS Oklahoma, earlier the same month.
