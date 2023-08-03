To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HII authenticates keel of Virginia-class attack submarine Oklahoma

3rd August 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The authentication of the keel of USS Oklahoma follows last year's authentication of the keel of Virginia-class submarine USS Arkansas (SSN 800).(Photo: HII)

HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division (NNS) has authenticated the keel of the Virginia-class attack submarine Oklahoma (SSN 802), marking an important milestone in the construction process of the first boat built to Block V standard.

USS Oklahoma is the 29th Virginia-class fast attack nuclear submarine, the first of Block V and the 14th to be delivered by NNS.

Cmdr Aaron Stutzman, commanding officer of the pre-commissioning unit, described the ceremony as an ‘important step [and] I am very grateful for the opportunity to be Oklahoma’s first commanding officer, training our sailors to work alongside the shipyard community building Oklahoma and to be ready to take the world’s most technologically-advanced submarine to sea.’

The Virginia class has a submerged displacement of 7,925t and measures 114.8m in length, with a beam of 10.36m and draft of 9.3m. Powered by a GE PWR S9G nuclear reactor and two 40,000hp (29.84MW) turbines, the submarines have an unlimited range and a maximum speed of at least 25kts.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

Read full bio

