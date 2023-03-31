First Belgian-Dutch rMCM vessel launched

Destined for the Belgian Navy, the first ship is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2024 in Zeebrugge, and the remaining vessels will be staggered until 2030.

The timeline will see a new ship launched every six months.

On the same day, Naval Group also laid the keel for the third of 12 vessels, M941 Tournai.

Related Articles

Keel laid for first Belgian-Dutch rMCM minehunter

rMCM launch and recovery system undergoes tests

Naval Group eyes Gowind opportunities and hopes to close Romania deal

Belgium Naval & Robotics, a venture established by Naval Group and Exail, was awarded the rMCM programme in 2019.

Work under the programme includes the supply of 12 ships and a hundred uncrewed systems as part of an integrated toolbox that will equip the vessels.

As prime contractor, Naval Group is responsible for design of the ships, integration and testing and commissioning of the mission system.

Kership, a joint venture of Naval Group and Piriou, is building the 12 ships in Concarneau and Lanester.

Exail, as co-contractor, is charged with the uncrewed systems, assembling the majority in Ostend, Belgium.

France has also decided to build new mine warfare vessels based on the rMCM design.