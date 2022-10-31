French Navy goes Belgian-Dutch for new minehunting motherships

France has decided to build new mine warfare vessels based on the design being built for the Belgian and Dutch navies under their joint rMCM programme.

The French Navy will procure the ships in 2023 under its SLAM-F programme. The delivery date for the vessels remains under discussion. The Belgian and Dutch Navies will begin accepting deliveries of new MCMVs in 2024.

The decision is a no-brainer for the French as the vessels for its two European neighbours are already being built by Naval Group-Piriou joint venture Kership in Concarneau, France.

The three nations signed the mine warfare agreement