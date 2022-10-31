To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French Navy goes Belgian-Dutch for new minehunting motherships

31st October 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

France is procuring new MCMVs based on the design of those ordered by the Belgian and Dutch navies. (Photo: Belgium Naval & Robotics)

France is capitalising on Naval Group’s work for the Belgian-Dutch rMCM programme for its own mine countermeasure vessel needs.

France has decided to build new mine warfare vessels based on the design being built for the Belgian and Dutch navies under their joint rMCM programme.

The French Navy will procure the ships in 2023 under its SLAM-F programme. The delivery date for the vessels remains under discussion. The Belgian and Dutch Navies will begin accepting deliveries of new MCMVs in 2024.

The decision is a no-brainer for the French as the vessels for its two European neighbours are already being built by Naval Group-Piriou joint venture Kership in Concarneau, France.

The three nations signed the mine warfare agreement

