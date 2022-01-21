rMCM launch and recovery system undergoes tests

Flex Fighters enhance Ghanaian offshore security
The recent arrival of four Flex Fighter vessels in Ghana reflects efforts by the West African nation to augment its offshore security capabilities.
Belgium Naval & Robotics on 13 January conducted live testing of a launch and recovery system (LARS) with an ECA Group Inspector 125 USV in Toulon for the Belgian-Dutch rMCM programme.
The Belgium Naval & Robotics consortium including Naval Group and ECA Group said the demonstration showed the ‘relevance and reliability [of LARS] in real conditions.’
The system was tested on the chartered vessel VN Rebel in the presence of the Belgian and Dutch naval representatives.
The trials brought together four components of the rMCM project for the first time; the LARS, a floating dock cradle for USVs, a security system to lock USVs into the floating dock, and the Inspector 125 USV – itself capable of deploying and recovering a range of subsystems for mine identification and neutralisation.
On 30 November, Naval Group laid the keel for the first of the 12 mine countermeasure vessels (MCMVs) in the rMCM programme, which are being produced by the Naval Group-Piriou JV Kership in Concarneau, France.
Belgium Naval & Robotics was awarded a contract for the rMCM programme in 2019.
The Indonesian Navy approves the C-Flex combat management system for its newest KCR-60M boats.
South Korea is a hotbed of naval activity - with frigates, destroyers, submarines and new SAMs all under construction.
Booz Allen Hamilton will provide a single executive for end-to-end support of LCS vessels.
A new anti-submarine missile has been approved to enter service with the Russian Navy.
With the high-profile FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon this year, Qatar wants to enhance maritime security with new OPVs and other high-end warships.