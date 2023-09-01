German F127 frigate programme moves to next phase, while Dutch say still open to joint procurement

An early F127 concept drawing from DSNS. The company aims to follow its success in securing Germany's F126 frigate programme. However, the BAAINBw has confirmed it is looking at the TKMS A400 design as its base requirement. (Photo: DSNS)

The initial analysis for the first stage of Germany’s Next Generation Frigate – Air Defence (NGFrig-AD, F127) programme has been completed, while Dutch shipbuilder Damen has reasserted the Netherlands' interest in a joint procurement.