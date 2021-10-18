Germany starts analysis of F127 frigate concept

The German Navy expects to introduce the next-generation F127 frigate into service from the early 2030s and the German Armed Forces have started work on the project.

The F127 anti-air warfare frigates will replace the existing F124 class from 2032 at the earliest and will include new capabilities to defend against ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles.

A spokesperson from the Bundeswehr told Shephard that the project is in its first stage of the analysis phase and the Integrated Project Team — under the direction of the Bundeswehr Office for Defense Planning — is to prepare a Capability Gap and Functional Requirement …