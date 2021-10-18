To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany starts analysis of F127 frigate concept

18th October 2021 - 11:16 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

An artist's impression of the F127 frigate concept (Photo: Damen)

As part of its surface fleet renewal programme, Germany foresees new air defence ships in the 2030s with capabilities to defeat emerging threats.

The German Navy expects to introduce the next-generation F127 frigate into service from the early 2030s and the German Armed Forces have started work on the project.

The F127 anti-air warfare frigates will replace the existing F124 class from 2032 at the earliest and will include new capabilities to defend against ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles.

A spokesperson from the Bundeswehr told Shephard that the project is in its first stage of the analysis phase and the Integrated Project Team — under the direction of the Bundeswehr Office for Defense Planning — is to prepare a Capability Gap and Functional Requirement …

