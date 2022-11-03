Everything you need to know about France's FDI frigate

The first FDI frigate, Amiral Ronarc'h, pictured in the dry dock at Naval Group's Lorient shipyard in September. (Photo: author)

France's first Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) ship, Amiral Ronarc'h, is the first of eight being built at Naval Group's Lorient shipyard for the French and Greek navies.