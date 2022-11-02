Black Sea drone attack reaffirms threat to naval vessels

On Saturday, three Russian vessels were reportedly targeted from the air and the sea using a mix of UAS and USVs, damaging the Russian ship Admiral Makarov – an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate.

While details of Saturday's reported Ukrainian attack on Russian naval forces in and around Sevastopol remain unclear, the incident has served as a reminder of the threat posed by remote-controlled explosive boats.

In footage widely circulated on social media, a USV, like that which washed up near the Sevastopol Naval Base in Crimea earlier this year, can be seen sailing towards a Russian vessel before the