Final French FREMM frigate’s first sea trials begin

Lorraine is the eighth and final FREMM frigate for the French Navy. (Photo: Naval Group)

Lorraine will be the French Navy’s eighth FREMM frigate and second with enhanced air defence capabilities.

On 22 February, Naval Group began sea trials of France’s final FREMM frigate Lorraine.

Over several days, the air defence FREMM frigate will undergo trials off the coast of Brittany, France, ahead of its planned delivery before the end of 2022.

Lorraine is the second of two FREMM frigates for the French Navy equipped with enhanced air defence capabilities. The other, Alsace, was declared ready for operations in November 2021.

The air defence FREMM ships can carry 8 Exocet MM40 Block 3 anti-ship missiles and 32 Aster missiles in Sylver vertical launch systems.

Naval Group said that due to operational feedback on the FREMM class, Lorraine would benefit from enhanced cyber capabilities, Link 22 secure digital data link communications and a reduced-width mast, among other alterations.