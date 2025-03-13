EU SEACURE programme seeks autonomous solutions to evolving underwater threats

SEabed and Anti-submarine warfare Capability through Unmanned featuRe for Europe (SEACURE) is a new coordinated effort to deliver effective anti-submarine and seabed warfare through autonomous systems in Europe.

Backed by €45 million (US$49 million) from the European Defence Fund, in total it is a €60 million project, running for 45 months, that aims to find effective ways of tackling an evolving threat landscape beneath the sea.

Across the course of 2024, nations with a Baltic Sea coast suffered repeated interference and damage to their subsea cables, requiring a coordinated upscaling of NATO vigilance in the region, under the title of Baltic Sentry