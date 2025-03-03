To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • How will NATO’s Baltic Sentry work to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea?

How will NATO’s Baltic Sentry work to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea?

3rd March 2025 - 11:35 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

The Baltic Sea is a large area, packed with undersea cables. (Photo: US Navy/Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

The rise in incidents of damage to subsea cabling in the Baltic Seahas driven NATO to commit to bolstering the action of local navies. But how effective can it be?

In the wake of serious undersea cable damage throughout 2024, particularly towards the end of the year, NATO has developed a response named Baltic Sentry.

Announced on 14 January 2025 at a summit in Helsinki, Baltic Sentry has combined warships, drones, patrol aircraft and advanced surveillance systems, such as the UK-led Nordic Warden system, both to act as a deterrent to potential threats from adversary craft, and to potentially challenge saboteur vessels before or during their detrimental actions.

But can such a surface approach genuinely work to deliver safety to Baltic Sea underwater infrastructure? And if it can, how can

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us