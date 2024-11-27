To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Tusk calls for maritime policing in Black Sea to meet “threat posed by Russia”

Tusk calls for maritime policing in Black Sea to meet “threat posed by Russia”

27th November 2024 - 15:43 GMT | by Tony Fyler

The research ship Yantar, equipped with subsea cable cutting gear. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Andrey Luzik)

The Polish prime minister made the call ahead of a meeting of Baltic and Nordic ministers to discuss security and geopolitics in the region.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he will propose a “programme of maritime policing” in the Baltic Sea when he attends a meeting of Baltic nations in Stockholm on 27–28 November.

Tusk described the idea as “a joint venture of countries located at the Baltic Sea, which have the same sense of threat posed by Russia”.

The comments came in the wake of the severing of two important subsea communications cables in the Baltic Sea earlier in November.

The cable cutting itself followed the presence of Russian vessels, including the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Golovko and the Yantar (which was

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

