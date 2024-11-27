Tusk calls for maritime policing in Black Sea to meet “threat posed by Russia”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he will propose a “programme of maritime policing” in the Baltic Sea when he attends a meeting of Baltic nations in Stockholm on 27–28 November.

Tusk described the idea as “a joint venture of countries located at the Baltic Sea, which have the same sense of threat posed by Russia”.

The comments came in the wake of the severing of two important subsea communications cables in the Baltic Sea earlier in November.

The cable cutting itself followed the presence of Russian vessels, including the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Golovko and the Yantar (which was