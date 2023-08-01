Elbit completes sea trials of Deseaver Mk-4 countermeasure system

The Deseaver Mk-4 is the latest generation to be installed by Elbit Systems on board the Israeli Navy’s vessels and the trials tested the capability of the new maritime EW system to effectively respond to complex missile attack scenarios, including launching decoy rounds from several launchers against multiple concurrent threats.

Like previous generations, the system provides perimeter protection against concurrent missile threats from multiple directions.

The system is comprised of several trainable and stabilised launchers that are capable of rapid and accurate placing and launching of decoys selected by the anti-missile algorithms. The system employs a range of passive and active decoys. It is fully integrated with other ship combat systems.

Earlier variants are installed on Israeli Navy Hetz-class (Sa'ar 4.5) fast attack/patrol craft and interceptors and Sa'ar 5 (Eilat) class corvettes as well as Indian Navy Kolkata and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers.

Deseaver Mk-4 offers three launcher types: Fixed Rocket Launcher Unit (FRLU), Rotating Rocket Launcher Unit (RRLU) and Stabilised Rocket Launcher Unit (SRLU). Systems installed can use a combination of these units according to vessel type and customer expectation.

The FRLU are installed in several positions on deck to provide maximum defence coverage for the ship. FRLU’s typical capacity is 12-24 decoy rockets.

The RRLU with a typical capacity of 24 rockets, is designed to rotate quickly to the required launching azimuth, providing a 360°, comprehensive defence of the ship. The launcher tubes are mounted at a fixed elevation and can be installed at different elevation angles.

The SRLU is designed to have a high-speed manoeuvring capability in both azimuth and elevation overcoming sea conditions including pitch and roll. Precise launch of decoys enables full control of the decoy positioning in azimuth, elevation and range.