Israeli Navy orders four Shaldag MK V boats

Atlas Elektronik to upgrade German minehunters
Atlas Elektronik will equip Germany’s Frankenthal-class (Type 332) minehunters with the latest Integrated Mine Countermeasures System (IMCMS) between 2022 and 2025.
Israel Shipyards, on 7 July, announced it had signed an agreement to supply the Israeli Navy with four Shaldag MK V fast patrol boats.
The vessels will be modified to meet Israeli Navy requirements and used primarily for security missions.
Sami Katsav, Israel Shipyards' chairman, said the order represented a 'seal of approval' for the vessel's quality.
Eitan Zucker, Israel Shipyards' CEO, said: 'We are pleased with our long-standing cooperation with the Israeli Navy, and with the opportunity for our flagship vessel to become part of the Navy and its missions ‒ protecting our country's maritime borders.'
On 12 May, Israel Shipyards announced it had won a tender to supply the Shaldag MK V to an undisclosed Asian navy customer, likely the Philippines Navy.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Shaldag MK V features a deep-V hull and welded marine aluminium alloy superstructure, offering low resistance and superior sea-keeping characteristics such as low slamming in rough seas.
Norway and Germany have jointly contracted Kongsberg to provide a naval combat system and Naval Strike Missiles.
Despite bullish pronouncements from government and navy officials, a glance at recent history indicates that further delays are likely in the upgrade and overhaul of the Russian Navy flagship.
Are two contracts from NAVSEA related to the propulsion issues affecting Freedom-class LCS vessels?
Raytheon obtains LRIP contract modification from NAVSEA for naval missile
Installation of AESA radar aboard new Israeli corvettes meets a requirement to protect valuable offshore energy installations, and heralds further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.