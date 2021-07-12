To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Israeli Navy orders four Shaldag MK V boats

12th July 2021 - 14:31 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A rendering of the Shaldag MK V. (Image: Israel Shipyards)

Israel Shipyards is supplying the Israeli Navy with four Shaldag MK V boats which will be adapted to meet its requirements.

Israel Shipyards, on 7 July, announced it had signed an agreement to supply the Israeli Navy with four Shaldag MK V fast patrol boats.

The vessels will be modified to meet Israeli Navy requirements and used primarily for security missions.

Sami Katsav, Israel Shipyards' chairman, said the order represented a 'seal of approval' for the vessel's quality.

Eitan Zucker, Israel Shipyards' CEO, said: 'We are pleased with our long-standing cooperation with the Israeli Navy, and with the opportunity for our flagship vessel to become part of the Navy and its missions ‒ protecting our country's maritime borders.'

On 12 May, Israel Shipyards announced it had won a tender to supply the Shaldag MK V to an undisclosed Asian navy customer, likely the Philippines Navy.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Shaldag MK V features a deep-V hull and welded marine aluminium alloy superstructure, offering low resistance and superior sea-keeping characteristics such as low slamming in rough seas. 

