DSEI 2023: Griffon Hoverwork unveils Wyvern LCAC hovercraft
Griffon Hoverwork's Wyvern Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) is designed for deploying military resources swiftly in response to scenarios including conflict situations, natural disasters or humanitarian crises.
The Wyvern's specifications are designed to meet the requirements of numerous navies. These include a top speed of 50kts, a payload capacity exceeding 52t and dimensions that ensure compatibility with both modern and legacy amphibious ships. The
Wyvern's design incorporates robust and rugged components, giving it the ability to withstand prolonged exposure to harsh and extreme conditions, addressing previous reliability concerns stemming from erosion.
According to company representative, Wyvern will able to carry a single main battle tank, which is a rare capacity for a hovercraft. The cargo deck of the LCAC is 163m2, while the ballistically protected troop cabin has a capacity for 24 personnel and the crew of the craft consists is four. Endurance of the hovercraft is 4 hours and the planned service life is 40 years.
Under current plans, Griffon Hoverwork will start building the first LCAC at the end of 2024, with completion in two to three years. At present negotiations are ongoing with several possible customers, the company said.
