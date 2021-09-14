DSEI 2021: Belgium and the Netherlands order Patria’s minesweeping solution

The development of Patria Sonac ACS is a result of a long-term involvement in the minesweeping and sea mine areas. (Image: Patria)

Patria to provide critical naval minesweeping capabilities to Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies.

Belgium Naval & Robotics has awarded a contract for the delivery of Patria’s Sonac ACS Acoustic Minesweeping Systems to the Belgian and Royal Netherlands navies.

The value of the contract has not yet been disclosed.

The systems will be part of a fully integrated hardware and software minesweeping system developed by ECA Group.

Patria Sonac ACS supports mine setting, target simulation as well as mine jamming modes of operation.

The sweep is capable of accurately reproducing true pre-recorded or synthesized underwater or surface target acoustic signatures, which is critical against modern intelligent sea mines.

It can be operated as a standalone system and also integrated into any multi-influence minesweeping system.

This contract links to the wider Belgian-Dutch effort to modernise their mine countermeasure (MCM) fleets.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, 12 new MCM vessels are being built to replace the ageing tripartite class MCM’s, which are due to retire from service in 2023.

The contract for the vessels is reportedly worth €1.853 billion ($2.005 billion), of which Belgium are to pay €887 million ($960 million) and the Netherlands pay €966 million ($1,046 billion).