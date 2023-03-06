To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DriX USV to take part in Middle East naval exercise

6th March 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Drix USV will contribute to maritime domain awareness missions during International Maritime Exercise 23. (Photo: Exail)

IMX 23 is set to be one of the largest uncrewed naval exercises conducted in the Middle East this year.

Following success on the USN’s Digital Horizon 22 exercise, Exail’s DriX USV has been selected to participate in the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 23.

During IMX 23, the DriX USV will operate in maritime domain awareness (MDA) and Mine Countermeasures Missions (MCM) tactical environments.

Exail’s naval autonomy market director Guillaume Eudeline said: ‘To be able to take part in such a major naval exercise, along with some of the industry’s best, is both a great honour and a recognition of the hard work the Exail teams put in the development of autonomous solutions, from the design of the platforms and their artificial intelligence, to the services we offer around their deployment.’

Overall, IMX 23 brings together some 50 partner nations, 7,000 personnel, 35 ships, and more than 30 uncrewed systems, including the DriX.

The exercise, headed by the US 5th Fleet Task Force 59, which specialised in uncrewed systems and artificial intelligence, runs from 5 to 16 March.

