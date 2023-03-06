DriX USV to take part in Middle East naval exercise
Following success on the USN’s Digital Horizon 22 exercise, Exail’s DriX USV has been selected to participate in the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 23.
During IMX 23, the DriX USV will operate in maritime domain awareness (MDA) and Mine Countermeasures Missions (MCM) tactical environments.
Exail’s naval autonomy market director Guillaume Eudeline said: ‘To be able to take part in such a major naval exercise, along with some of the industry’s best, is both a great honour and a recognition of the hard work the Exail teams put in the development of autonomous solutions, from the design of the platforms and their artificial intelligence, to the services we offer around their deployment.’
Overall, IMX 23 brings together some 50 partner nations, 7,000 personnel, 35 ships, and more than 30 uncrewed systems, including the DriX.
The exercise, headed by the US 5th Fleet Task Force 59, which specialised in uncrewed systems and artificial intelligence, runs from 5 to 16 March.
More from Naval Warfare
-
BAE delivering Type 26 frigate Maritime Indirect Fire Systems
BAE is on contract to build eight Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy.
-
NAVDEX 2023: DSIT to supply ASW kit for undisclosed NATO navy
DSIT, a subsidiary of Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, has been selected by a European shipyard to equip a NATO navy with its anti-submarine warfare solutions.
-
Sweden rethinks plans for new ships with second-generation Visby programme in flux
Sweden is reviewing its maritime requirements and is said to be looking abroad for new hulls.
-
Second LPD on the table in Algeria-Italy shipbuilding deal
Algeria could get a second Landing Platform Dock (LPD) under a shipbuilding cooperation agreement being developed by Rome and Algiers.
-
Indian Navy explores weaponised USV swarms
The Indian Navy is looking into how it might utilise USV swarms, and is working in conjunction with a local company.
-
NAVDEX 2023: Fincantieri offering S800 small submarine to Pakistan
Presented at NAVDEX in Abu Dhabi, the S800 is pitched as a middle-of-the-market boat between midget submarines and larger designs.