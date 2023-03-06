DriX USV to take part in Middle East naval exercise

Following success on the USN’s Digital Horizon 22 exercise, Exail’s DriX USV has been selected to participate in the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 23.

During IMX 23, the DriX USV will operate in maritime domain awareness (MDA) and Mine Countermeasures Missions (MCM) tactical environments.

Exail’s naval autonomy market director Guillaume Eudeline said: ‘To be able to take part in such a major naval exercise, along with some of the industry’s best, is both a great honour and a recognition of the hard work the Exail teams put in the development of autonomous solutions, from the design of the platforms and their artificial intelligence, to the services we offer around their deployment.’

Overall, IMX 23 brings together some 50 partner nations, 7,000 personnel, 35 ships, and more than 30 uncrewed systems, including the DriX.

The exercise, headed by the US 5th Fleet Task Force 59, which specialised in uncrewed systems and artificial intelligence, runs from 5 to 16 March.