Damen launches LST 100 for Nigeria

LST 100 for the Nigerian Navy. (Photo: Damen)

The ship is scheduled to be delivered to the Nigerian Navy in 2022.

Damen on 15 November announced it had launched a new 100m Landing Ship Transport (LST) 100 destined for the Nigerian Navy at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah, in the UAE some months ago.

Once completed, the roll-on roll-off landing ship will be able to transport 250 embarked marine infantry and accommodate a crew of 32.

The LST 100 features 70t-capable stern and bow ramps and a 25t rated main crane for embarking and disembarking stores and equipment.

Damen said the new ship would be a ‘critical component of power projection for the enhancement of Nigeria’s maritime security at every level.’

The Nigerian LST 100 order was confirmed in December 2019 and the vessel will replace the capability once provided by a decommissioned Germany-built Type 502 landing ship.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the LST 100 has a deadweight displacement of 1,000-1,300t.