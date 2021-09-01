Fleet Solid Support programme progresses to next phase

Rafael provides naval warfare suite for the Shaldag Mk V
Rafael has been selected to provide its naval warfare systems to an undisclosed Southeast Asian nation.
Four industry teams with ‘significant UK involvement’ have been awarded contracts to develop their Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ship designs, the MoD announced on 1 September.
Three new vessels are required for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary under the FSS programme to support RN Carrier Task Groups.
In the latest development, Competitive Procurement Phase design contracts were issued for Larsen & Toubro (teamed with UK-based Leidos Innovations); a consortium including Serco and Damen; Team Resolute, which includes UK companies Harland & Wolff and BMT; and Team UK, which includes UK companies Babcock and BAE Systems.
Each contract has an initial value of about £5 million ($6.88 million).
The four consortia will develop their design proposals and the next stage will seek details of how they would fulfil the wider delivery needs of the programme.
‘Assessment of these proposals will lead to the selection of a preferred bidder and award of the manufacture contract,’ the MoD noted. ‘The final manufacture contract will be awarded to a UK company acting either solely or as part of a consortium.’
This statement is significant because the FSS competition has come under repeated criticism from some sectors of the UK shipbuilding establishment over the MoD's willingness to let foreign firms work on the project.
Rafael has been selected to provide its naval warfare systems to an undisclosed Southeast Asian nation.
Silent Sentinel cameras will form part of a new Mexican coastal surveillance system.
As HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Korea, attention turns to ROK’s indigenous aircraft carrier programme, with Babcock and HHI signing an MoU.
Australia begins preparations to incorporate SM-6 and SM-2 IIC with sale for related equipment and services.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a new contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center to deliver engineering services and supplies for the MK92 Fire Control system.
Indonesia looks to domestic shipbuilders for new naval vessels to patrol its vast archipelago.