Steel to be cut for first Polar Security Cutter this year, claims US Coast Guard commandant

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has finally planned to begin building the first Polar Security Cutter (PSC) in 2024 as part of a programme that has been almost five years behind its initial schedule.

“We will begin cutting steel on that ship this year,” confirmed USCG commandant Adm Linda L. Fagan. “It is a large ship, a complicated ship.”

The USCG started the procurement of PSCs in 2013 with the aim of receiving the first platform this year. The estimated delivery date has since been delayed multiple times and will now be expected to take place in 2029.

In 2019, the branch awarded a US$745.9 million fixed-price,