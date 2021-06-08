To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Nigerian naval procurement apparently stays on track

8th June 2021 - 16:27 GMT | by Mrityunjoy Mazumdar in California

NNS Lana (A499) at anchor in Lagos. (Photo: NN Western Naval Command)

The Nigerian Navy recently welcomed a new survey ship but it is also enhancing its airborne and maritime security capabilities, although it still lacks an active flagship.

The Nigerian Navy (NN) still has some way to go to meet the objectives of its fleet renewal programme, although service chiefs report progress so far this year.

Speaking last month to local media, RAdm Christian Ezekobe, Chief of Policy and Plans in the NN, noted the arrival on 17 May in Lagos (headquarters of the NN Western Naval Command) of the OCEA-built OSV 190 Mk II hydrographic survey vessel NNS Lana.

Ezekobe said that a ‘renewed emphasis’ on fleet renewal is underscored by ongoing efforts for the procurement (also from OCEA) of a 35m-long survey vessel and three Leonardo ...

