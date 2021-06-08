Nigerian naval procurement apparently stays on track

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
The Nigerian Navy (NN) still has some way to go to meet the objectives of its fleet renewal programme, although service chiefs report progress so far this year.
Speaking last month to local media, RAdm Christian Ezekobe, Chief of Policy and Plans in the NN, noted the arrival on 17 May in Lagos (headquarters of the NN Western Naval Command) of the OCEA-built OSV 190 Mk II hydrographic survey vessel NNS Lana.
Ezekobe said that a ‘renewed emphasis’ on fleet renewal is underscored by ongoing efforts for the procurement (also from OCEA) of a 35m-long survey vessel and three Leonardo ...
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.