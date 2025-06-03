Construction of Canadian Coast Guard OOSV Naalak Nappaaluk is “nearly complete”

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk is in the final stages of building and approaching its formal delivery scheduled for August. The Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV) is currently undergoing initial harbour testing and being prepared for sea for sea trials.

“Construction on the OOSV is nearly complete and all major systems have been installed on the ship,” an official spokesperson for Seaspan Shipyards told Shephard.

The official stated that, since the launch and naming ceremony for the vessel, in August 2024, the supplier has been working on final outfitting the platform.

According to the Department of