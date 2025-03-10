To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Canada awards Seaspan a construction contract for the first Coast Guard’s Polar Icebreaker

10th March 2025 - 17:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A composite of the CCGS Arpatuuq Icebreaker. (Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

CCGS Arpatuuq will be the first heavy cold weather vessel entirely built in Canada.

The Canadian Fisheries and Oceans Department has awarded the North Vancouver-based Seaspan Shipyards an undisclosed amount contract for the construction of the first Polar Icebreaker of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

Named CCGS Arpatuuq, the capability will be the first heavy cold weather vessel entirely built in the country and the largest asset in the CCG’s inventory.

In February, the Department confirmed to Shephard it was finalising construction schedules and timelines and design details of the platform. According to Seaspan, the official start of the construction will be in April.

“With the contract now in place, Seaspan is

