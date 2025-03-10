Canada awards Seaspan a construction contract for the first Coast Guard’s Polar Icebreaker
The Canadian Fisheries and Oceans Department has awarded the North Vancouver-based Seaspan Shipyards an undisclosed amount contract for the construction of the first Polar Icebreaker of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).
Named CCGS Arpatuuq, the capability will be the first heavy cold weather vessel entirely built in the country and the largest asset in the CCG’s inventory.
In February, the Department confirmed to Shephard it was finalising construction schedules and timelines and design details of the platform. According to Seaspan, the official start of the construction will be in April.
“With the contract now in place, Seaspan is
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Anduril awarded $642 million counter-drone contract with US Marine Corps
The contract will see counter-small uncrewed aerial systems (CsUAS) installed at bases, with the initial contract covering site survey and engineering services as well as some system procurement. Work is expected to be completed over the next ten years.
-
Indra proposes “Internet of Underwater Things” as possible next step in naval warfare
A new concept of underwater warfare could be needed to take naval defence to its next evolution.
-
Singapore to add two more submarines to fleet as it hikes defence spending
Singapore’s army and navy look set to benefit from increases in the country’s defence budget, with submarines and IFVs on the shopping list.