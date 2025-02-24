Construction of the Canadian Coast Guard’s largest vessel to start this summer

The Canadian Coast Guard will begin the construction of the CCGS Arpatuuq Polar Icebreaker during the Canadian summer months of 2025 at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver. Once built, it will be the largest vessel in the service’s fleet.

An official spokesperson for the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Department told Shephard that the branch and the supplier were currently “finalising construction schedules and timelines, and design details”.

Part of the Canadian Government’s Polar Icebreaker Project, the platform has been engineered to operate in Arctic ice-covered waters, which can be more than 2.5 metres thick.

The Department spokesperson stressed that the Vancouver Shipyards completed