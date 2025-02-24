To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Construction of the Canadian Coast Guard’s largest vessel to start this summer

Construction of the Canadian Coast Guard’s largest vessel to start this summer

24th February 2025 - 16:59 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

CCGS Arpatuuq Polar Icebreaker design. (Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

The project of the CCGS Arpatuuq Polar Icebreaker is currently concluding design details.

The Canadian Coast Guard will begin the construction of the CCGS Arpatuuq Polar Icebreaker during the Canadian summer months of 2025 at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver. Once built, it will be the largest vessel in the service’s fleet.

An official spokesperson for the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Department told Shephard that the branch and the supplier were currently “finalising construction schedules and timelines, and design details”.

Part of the Canadian Government’s Polar Icebreaker Project, the platform has been engineered to operate in Arctic ice-covered waters, which can be more than 2.5 metres thick.

The Department spokesperson stressed that the Vancouver Shipyards completed

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

