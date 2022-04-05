To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CMV-22B Ospreys deploy to Indo-Pacific

5th April 2022 - 09:39 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

A Bell-Boeing CMV-22 Osprey aboard the USS Carl Vinson in the Western Pacific. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin Zorich)

Deployment of CMV-22B Ospreys in a logistics and medevac role demonstrated how well the tiltrotor aircraft integrated with the carrier flight cycle.

The USN’s second operational deployment of the Bell-Boeing CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor in the carrier onboard delivery (COD) mission is underway, USMC Col Brian Taylor of the V-22 Osprey Joint Program Office said on 4 April during the 2022 Navy League meeting in Washington DC.

This follows the first CMV-22B operational deployment aboard the carrier USS Carl Vinson, and the USN announcing on 18 February that the aircraft achieved IOC.

The current CMV-22 deployment to the Indo-Pacific Command Area Of Responsibility (INDOPACOM AOR), is on the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which, like the Carl Vinson, had deployed carrying

