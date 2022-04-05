CMV-22B Ospreys deploy to Indo-Pacific

The USN’s second operational deployment of the Bell-Boeing CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor in the carrier onboard delivery (COD) mission is underway, USMC Col Brian Taylor of the V-22 Osprey Joint Program Office said on 4 April during the 2022 Navy League meeting in Washington DC.

This follows the first CMV-22B operational deployment aboard the carrier USS Carl Vinson, and the USN announcing on 18 February that the aircraft achieved IOC.

The current CMV-22 deployment to the Indo-Pacific Command Area Of Responsibility (INDOPACOM AOR), is on the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which, like the Carl Vinson, had deployed carrying