US F-35Cs qualify for carrier operations

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2), operating from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, is now ready for future deployments.
CVW-2 includes USN F-35Cs from Strike Fighter Squadron 147, which was selected as the first operational squadron to transition to the F-35C in early 2018.
The Lockheed Martin F-35C features a broader wingspan than other variants of the Joint Strike Fighter, and Shephard Defence Insight notes the aircraft has more robust landing gear designed to withstand the strain of carrier landings.
The aircraft also features folding wingtips.
CVW-2’s fixed-wing component also includes Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets, F/A-18Es and EA-18G Growlers, as well as the Northrop Grumman E-2D Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft.
The USN previously upgraded USS Carl Vinson to accommodate F-35C operations.
