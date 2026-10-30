Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • UK MoD faces ‘serious’ ASW gap as Defence Committee outlines Arctic requirements

UK MoD faces ‘serious’ ASW gap as Defence Committee outlines Arctic requirements

30th October 2026 - 08:02 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

RSS

Royal Marines from 30 Commando Information Exploitation Group approach German Navy Type 212A submarine U35 during Exercise Cold Response in Norway. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Anti-submarine warfare, uncrewed vessels and seabed monitoring top the demand list in the Defence Committee’s High North roadmap for the 2030s.

The retreat of Arctic ice is turning the High North from a region of low tension into a contested maritime theatre, and the House of Commons Defence Committee’s report on defence in the region reads like a procurement roadmap.

The committee judged that the Arctic and High North were likely to be ice-free in the warmest months of each year by 2040, “providing access to more actors and creating a new site for competition within the UK’s wider neighbourhood”.

It also concluded that climatic change was “accelerating commercial rivalry in the region”.

Melting ice becomes defence demand

NATO has recently highlighted

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Harry McNeil

Author

Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us