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Euronaval 2026: faster frigates, evolving contracts and drone motherships lead opening conference

3rd November 2026 - 09:54 GMT | by Harry McNeil in Paris, France

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The Euronaval 2026 opening conference was held at the Maison de la Chimie in Paris. (Photo: author)

Fast frigate deliveries to the Hellenic Navy, French pressure on suppliers over open architectures and calls for new classes of warship marked the start of the Paris show.

France used the opening conference at Euronaval 2026 in Paris, France to present a naval industry with growing output, a fast delivery record on frigates for the Hellenic Navy and a plan to make open architectures a contractual matter for equipment manufacturers.

Pierre-Eric Pommellet, president of Euronaval and of the French naval industry group GICAN, said global military naval production had grown by around 50% in value over the past two years to more than US$122 billion.

The tonnage delivered rose from about 1 million to 1.5 million tonnes over the same period, he said.

Renewal on several fronts

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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