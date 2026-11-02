Patrol vessel demand and partnerships anchor North Africa’s naval market
North African navies are increasingly pairing fleet modernisation plans with requirements for local industrial participation, creating opportunities for foreign shipbuilders able to offer technology transfer and long-term support.
A comparison of Egypt and Morocco suggests a more sustained modernisation cycle in which suppliers will be judged on the industrial partnership they offer. Fincantieri, the Italian shipbuilder, said to Shephard it saw “significant long-term opportunities across the region” and described North Africa as a strategic market.
The company, which already has a presence in Algeria and Egypt, said it aimed to develop new initiatives within long-standing partnerships in both countries while
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
From Chokepoints to the Deep: ASELSAN’s Naval Vision at EURONAVAL
From deployable ship defence to autonomous sea and underwater vehicles, ASELSAN is preparing for a new era of naval security.
-
UK MoD faces ‘serious’ ASW gap as Defence Committee outlines Arctic requirements
Anti-submarine warfare, uncrewed vessels and seabed monitoring top the demand list in the Defence Committee’s High North roadmap for the 2030s.
-
Poland’s naval modernisation plans point to $13 billion market
Poland is reshaping its naval capabilities through investments in surface and undersea fleets, with further procurement opportunities expected into the 2030s.
-
Autonomy gives Turkey a chance to outflank established naval shipbuilders
Turkish shipbuilders have sold ships from Asia to Europe, but autonomy and swarm technology could give them a fairer fight against Western European rivals.