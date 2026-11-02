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Patrol vessel demand and partnerships anchor North Africa’s naval market

2nd November 2026 - 16:37 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The Royal Moroccan Navy FREMM frigate Mohammed VI conducts operations at sea. (Photo: US Navy)

Fincantieri and Naval Group are positioning for long-term work in Egypt and Morocco as demand for local industrial partnerships grows.

North African navies are increasingly pairing fleet modernisation plans with requirements for local industrial participation, creating opportunities for foreign shipbuilders able to offer technology transfer and long-term support.

A comparison of Egypt and Morocco suggests a more sustained modernisation cycle in which suppliers will be judged on the industrial partnership they offer. Fincantieri, the Italian shipbuilder, said to Shephard it saw “significant long-term opportunities across the region” and described North Africa as a strategic market.

The company, which already has a presence in Algeria and Egypt, said it aimed to develop new initiatives within long-standing partnerships in both countries while

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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