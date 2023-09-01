Canada takes delivery of fourth Arctic patrol vessel ahead of schedule

On 31 August the RCN took delivery of its fourth Harry DeWolf-class AOPV.

Following handover of the ship, HMCS William Hall, the next steps will include sea trials, warm and cold weather trials, and other post-delivery tasks. The full commissioning ceremony is expected to take place in 2024, after conclusion of these trials.

William Hall will remain at HM Canadian Dockyard Halifax while post-acceptance work and final preparations are completed.

VAdm Angus Topshee, Commander of the RCN said the delivery brings the navy 'ever closer to achieving our full fleet of six modern, ice-capable ships. Each of the AOPVs represents an advanced capability and skillset for the navy, and our allies'.

Nancy Lochhead, VP of production at Irving Shipbuilding, commented, 'AOPV 4, the future HMCS William Hall will have been built to completion (start to finish) a full three months faster than AOPV 3, HMCS Max Bernays. Given that production of HMCS William Hall was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, this is truly a remarkable achievement.'

AOPVs five and six, Frédérick Rolette and Robert Hampton Gray, are currently in various stages of completion, with planned delivery of one new ship every year until 2025.

A contract was awarded to Irving Shipbuilding in January 2015 for the construction of the AOPVs. According to Shephard Defence Insight the total project budget is C$4.3 billion (US$3.12 billion) with the first vessel commissioned in 2021 and the second in 2022.

The Canadian Coast Guard is also procuring two vessels of the same type in a modified configuration.