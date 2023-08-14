To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Work starts on first Canadian Coast Guard Arctic patrol ship

14th August 2023 - 10:11 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The two AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard will follow the Royal Canadian Navy's six vessels of the same class (pictured) and keep the Irving shipyard active until work on a new frigate programme begins. (Photo: Royal Canadian Navy)

Construction on the first of two new patrol ships for the Canadian Coast Guard has started at Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

A steel cutting ceremony on 8 August initiated works on the first Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) which will be delivered in late 2026.

A spokesperson from the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) told Shephard that the start of construction for the second ship 'is planned for September 2024, with delivery in late-2027'.

A representative of Fisheries and Oceans Canada told Shephard that the total cost for the design, construction and transition into service of the two AOPS is 'approximately C$2.1 billion' and once the vessels are delivered and fully accepted, the CCG will

