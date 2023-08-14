Work starts on first Canadian Coast Guard Arctic patrol ship

A steel cutting ceremony on 8 August initiated works on the first Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) which will be delivered in late 2026.

A spokesperson from the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) told Shephard that the start of construction for the second ship 'is planned for September 2024, with delivery in late-2027'.

A representative of Fisheries and Oceans Canada told Shephard that the total cost for the design, construction and transition into service of the two AOPS is 'approximately C$2.1 billion' and once the vessels are delivered and fully accepted, the CCG will