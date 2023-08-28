Canada initiates new OPV project to replace Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels
A spokesperson from the DND told Shephard that the RCN has “initiated the project to inform timely governmental decision-making about a potential replacement for the Kingston-class.”
As part of the OPV Project the RCN’s Naval Force Development establishment is conducting studies to analyse the future operating environment so better understand the key capabilities and technologies that will be needed on its next generation patrol vessel.
“Where previous classes of warships were designed with a focus on systems – around which we inserted people – today we are focused on enabling the sailors of our future Navy and tailoring the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
CAES awarded $200 million contract to provide USN with large ship radar modules
CAES has secured a $200 million contract from Raytheon to provide radar module assemblies for the USN's advanced AN/SPY-6 radars.
-
Keel laid for USS Tang
The keel was laid for the 32nd Virginia-class submarine USS Tang on 17 August, a Block V variant of the type and the third boat with this name for the USN.