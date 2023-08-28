Canada initiates new OPV project to replace Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

28th August 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The Royal Canadian Navy's 12 Kingston-class MCDVs were commissioned from 1996-99 and will be replaced by a new OPV project (Photo: Wikicommons)

A new Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Project has been started by the Canadian Department of Defence (DND) with the ships to replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN’s) existing 12 Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels (MCDVs) that are approaching 30 years of service.

A spokesperson from the DND told Shephard that the RCN has “initiated the project to inform timely governmental decision-making about a potential replacement for the Kingston-class.”

As part of the OPV Project the RCN’s Naval Force Development establishment is conducting studies to analyse the future operating environment so better understand the key capabilities and technologies that will be needed on its next generation patrol vessel.

“Where previous classes of warships were designed with a focus on systems – around which we inserted people – today we are focused on enabling the sailors of our future Navy and tailoring the

