Canada initiates new OPV project to replace Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels

A spokesperson from the DND told Shephard that the RCN has “initiated the project to inform timely governmental decision-making about a potential replacement for the Kingston-class.”

As part of the OPV Project the RCN’s Naval Force Development establishment is conducting studies to analyse the future operating environment so better understand the key capabilities and technologies that will be needed on its next generation patrol vessel.

“Where previous classes of warships were designed with a focus on systems – around which we inserted people – today we are focused on enabling the sailors of our future Navy and tailoring the